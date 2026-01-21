Operation Parhar: Police launch massive pre-dawn crackdown on gangster networks, 233 rounded up

In a major offensive against organised crime, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Tuesday launched a large-scale, intelligence-driven crackdown under Operation Prahar, targeting key associates, aides and relatives of hardcore gangsters who have been fuelling murders, firing incidents and extortion rackets across the city and adjoining areas. In a major offensive against organised crime, the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate on Tuesday launched a large-scale, intelligence-driven crackdown under Operation Prahar, targeting key associates, aides and relatives of hardcore gangsters who have been fuelling murders, firing incidents and extortion rackets across the city and adjoining areas. (HT Photo)

Beginning as early as 3 am, more than 100 police teams carried out simultaneous raids at multiple locations, covering 255 individuals, most of whom have a criminal background. The coordinated operation continued till late evening and focused on dismantling the support system that enables gangsters to operate, including those providing shelter, logistics and financial assistance.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said the action was aimed at breaking the operational backbone of organized crime syndicates that have been disturbing peace in Punjab. “The operation was based on specific intelligence inputs. Our objective was to choke the ecosystem that allows gangsters to function freely,” he said.

During the day-long drive, police rounded up 233 persons. Of these, 118 were formally arrested, while the remaining were subjected to detailed interrogation and verification of their activities. Sharma said that 47 of the arrested accused were direct associates of notorious gangsters and were allegedly carrying out criminal activities on their instructions while out on bail. “Others include relatives and acquaintances who knowingly provided shelter and logistical support. We have also managed to arrest some proclaimed offenders during this exercise,” he added.

The commissioner asserted that such focused and coordinated operations would continue in the coming days to ensure that criminal elements find no safe haven within the commissionerate limits.

During the crackdown, police recovered 13 pistols, 430 intoxicant tablets, 144 gram heroin and 96 bottles of illicit liquor. Multiple FIRs are being registered in connection with the recoveries and arrests, police said.