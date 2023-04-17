Operation Prahar: 40 lakh, 5 pistols, heroin recovered in Ambala range

Raids under the ‘Operation Prahar’ were carried out on Sunday at a total of 77 locations in Ambala, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts under the Ambala range by 761 police personnel and ₹40.89 lakh cash, five country-made pistols, 50 gm heroin, three knives, one sword, 248 country-made liquor bottles, 62 mobile phones and other incriminating material were recovered. Inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala range, Sibash Kabiraj (right) with Ambala SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Sunday. “Under the Operation Prahar, raids were carried out on wanted gangsters or their associates and relatives. Most of the recoveries were made in Yamunanagar where apart from arms and ammunition, ₹ 40 lakh and 42 mobile phones were seized,” he told the reporters. (HT Photo)

Following the raids that started at 4 am and continued for over 10 hours, the 77 teams arrested seven accused and registered 11 cases. The information was shared by the inspector general of police (IGP), Ambala range, Sibash Kabiraj at his office.

“Under the operation, raids were carried out on wanted gangsters or their associates and relatives. Most of the recoveries were made in Yamunanagar where apart from arms and ammunition, ₹40 lakh and 42 mobile phones were seized,” he told the reporters.

The Kurukshetra police arrested a most wanted criminal from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, while in Ambala, raids were carried out at the houses of members of the Bhupi Rana, Aman Bond and Vicky Lala gangs.

The Yamunanagar Police came down heavily on members of several gangs like Kala Rana, Bhupi Rana and Sachin Pandit, including gangster Sachin Pandit Sudail, who is absconding in a murder case.