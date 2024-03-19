Opium farming racket busted in Punjab’s Fazilka, one held

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have busted a racket of illegal opium cultivation in Fazilka district and arrested a person. Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel conducted a joint operation and busted an illegal opium cultivation racket at Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan in Fazilka on Monday. (HT Photo)

Varinder Brar, the senior superintendent of police of Fazilka, said that a joint operation was conducted to check illegal poppy cultivation in the border district on Monday evening.

During the operation, opium poppy cultivation along with coriander was found in a field near Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan. The accused was arrested after 13.4kg of opium plants were uprooted and seized.

On Monday, the BSF also recovered 3.3kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district.