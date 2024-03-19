 Opium farming racket busted in Punjab’s Fazilka, one held - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Opium farming racket busted in Punjab’s Fazilka, one held

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 19, 2024 03:53 PM IST

BSF and Punjab Police arrest person for illegal opium cultivation in Fazilka district. 13.4kg of opium plants seized. 3.3kg heroin found in Tarn Taran district.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have busted a racket of illegal opium cultivation in Fazilka district and arrested a person.

Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel conducted a joint operation and busted an illegal opium cultivation racket at Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan in Fazilka on Monday. (HT Photo)
Border Security Force and Punjab Police personnel conducted a joint operation and busted an illegal opium cultivation racket at Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan in Fazilka on Monday. (HT Photo)

Varinder Brar, the senior superintendent of police of Fazilka, said that a joint operation was conducted to check illegal poppy cultivation in the border district on Monday evening.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During the operation, opium poppy cultivation along with coriander was found in a field near Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan. The accused was arrested after 13.4kg of opium plants were uprooted and seized.

On Monday, the BSF also recovered 3.3kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Opium farming racket busted in Punjab’s Fazilka, one held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On