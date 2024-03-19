Opium farming racket busted in Punjab’s Fazilka, one held
Mar 19, 2024 03:53 PM IST
BSF and Punjab Police arrest person for illegal opium cultivation in Fazilka district. 13.4kg of opium plants seized. 3.3kg heroin found in Tarn Taran district.
The Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police have busted a racket of illegal opium cultivation in Fazilka district and arrested a person.
Varinder Brar, the senior superintendent of police of Fazilka, said that a joint operation was conducted to check illegal poppy cultivation in the border district on Monday evening.
During the operation, opium poppy cultivation along with coriander was found in a field near Chak Khewa Dhani Bachan. The accused was arrested after 13.4kg of opium plants were uprooted and seized.
On Monday, the BSF also recovered 3.3kg of heroin in Tarn Taran district.
