Oppn crying foul after crushing defeat in civic polls, says Punjab CM

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday dismissed allegations raised by opposition parties over the recently concluded municipal elections, asserting that the polls were conducted in a free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner. Addressing a press conference, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann said the state government ensured a smooth electoral process and lauded state government employees for sincerely discharging their duties. (HT)

Addressing a press conference, Mann said the Punjab government ensured a smooth electoral process and lauded state government employees for sincerely discharging their duties. He alleged that opposition parties, stunned by their poor performance, were now questioning the credibility of the elections.

“The opposition is unable to digest its humiliating defeat and is making a hoarse cry over the results,” Mann said.

The CM maintained that the transparency of the elections was evident from the fact that opposition candidates won several seats, including some by narrow margins. “This clearly shows that the elections reflected the genuine will of the people,” he said.

Claiming sustained public support for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Mann said the party had emerged victorious in every by-election, panchayat election, zila parishad election and civic poll held during the last four years. He attributed these victories to the government’s pro-people policies and the trust reposed in it by the people of Punjab.

Mann also took a swipe at the BJP, claiming that even independent candidates had secured more seats than the party in the civic polls. He said the election results reflected the people’s rejection of the BJP’s agenda.

Expressing confidence about the future political scenario in the state, Mann asserted that AAP would comfortably form the next government in Punjab, while the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP would be left competing for the remaining positions.