CM Dhami says women’s empowerment key to Uttarakhand’s development

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said women’s empowerment was central to the state’s development and that the government was working to provide women greater opportunities in employment, entrepreneurship and leadership. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami interacts with students during the ‘Chief Minister Youth Student Conclave’ at the Chief Servant Bhawan, in Dehradun on Monday. (@pushkardhami X)

Dhami made the remarks while participating in a women’s dialogue programme organised in Bhauwalla, Dehradun, on the occasion of the Teej festival. According to a state government press release, he interacted with women attending the programme, heard their expectations and suggestions, and felicitated women for their contributions in different fields.

Dhami said government policies were more effective when they incorporated people’s experiences and views. He described women as a major force behind Uttarakhand’s development and said the government was committed to its vision of a “Sashakt Nari-Samriddh Uttarakhand” (empowered women, prosperous Uttarakhand).

Focus on livelihoods and leadership According to the release, Dhami said women in the state were increasingly moving beyond traditional household responsibilities and becoming involved in self-help groups, self-employment, agriculture, horticulture, homestays, entrepreneurship and technology-based activities.

He said the government’s objective was not limited to providing women benefits under welfare schemes but also to give them opportunities, recognition, leadership roles and greater participation in decision-making.

Dhami said women had played an important role from the Uttarakhand statehood movement to the state’s development journey. He also highlighted various central government initiatives, including Ujjwala, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Sukanya Samriddhi, Mudra, Stand-Up India and Lakhpati Didi.

He said more than 2.65 lakh women in Uttarakhand had become “Lakhpati Didis”, according to the state government’s figures.

Government lists women-focused initiatives Dhami said the Uttarakhand government had provided 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and 33% in cooperative societies. He also referred to schemes including the Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahila Satat Aajeevika Yojana, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and Lakhpati Didi programme.

The release said platforms such as House of Himalayas were being developed to provide wider markets for products made by women. It also mentioned initiatives including Drone Didi, Solar Sakhi and Mahila Sarathi to connect women with technology and new economic opportunities.

Dhami said the government was also prioritising women’s health and welfare, referring to initiatives such as Eja-Boi Shagun, Mahalakshmi Kit, nutrition programmes and Nanda Gaura Yojana, besides pensions and other welfare measures.

The chief minister also felicitated women who had made notable contributions in different fields and said the government would continue working towards making women self-reliant and increasing their participation in decision-making.

The programme was attended by MLA Sahdev Singh Pundir, public representatives, members of women’s self-help groups, social workers and local residents, the release said.