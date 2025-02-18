Oppn ready to support Himachal govt in eradicating drug menace: Jai Ram

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, while raising concerns over the rising drug menace in Himachal Pradesh, called for the urgent need for its complete eradication. Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur (File)

Jai Ram urged the state government to take the issue seriously, assuring that the opposition is committed to supporting efforts to combat drug abuse at every level. Addressing the media in Dharamshala on Monday, Thakur reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) commitment to eliminating the scourge of drug abuse from the state. “The alarming spread of drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh shows that the government is not taking the issue seriously. In the past three weeks alone, reports have emerged of four youths losing their lives due to drug overdose,” he said.

Thakur said that the government, in the assembly, has officially confirmed 11 deaths due to drug overdose from the formation of the Sukhu government until July 31, 2024. “Due to significant social pressure, many cases of drug overdose go unreported, and the actual numbers are much higher than the official figures. Therefore, without any further delay, we must launch a decisive fight against drug abuse,” he said.

Former CM further said, “When our (BJP) government was formed, we understood the importance of public participation to destroy the drug network and contribute in the fight against drug abuse. Therefore, our government launched Himachal drug free application to get information about drug dealers from the common people, it was downloaded by 50,000 people and more than 4,000 complaints came through this app on which effective action was taken by the police.”

The Leader of Opposition said that as soon as we came to power, we took the initiative to crack down on drug traffic along with the states adjoining Himachal to fight an effective battle against drug abuse. Because drug peddlers used to shift to the surrounding states when pressure was exerted by a government. Therefore, we took the initiative to work together with Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and later Delhi and Rajasthan. To increase the police activity in the border district, Nurpur was also made a police district, so that action against drug traffickers could be expedited. But the present government is adopting a lax attitude in taking action against drugs.