Opposition leader urges swift action on rules for live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings

In a letter addressed to Speaker Sardar Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, raised concerns over the absence of rules, instructions, and guidelines governing the live telecast of the Assembly proceedings.

Bajwa expressed alarm over the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Chandigarh, responsible for live telecasts, being involved in the government's image building, potentially conflicting with the Opposition's role of scrutinizing policy implementation.

Citing a recent RTI disclosure, Bajwa highlighted that the Punjab Legislative Assembly has not framed any rules for the live telecast, leading to allegations of discrimination in coverage against Opposition Members during the last sitting.

"I find this situation alarming, as the Department of Information and Public Relations is primarily responsible for the image building exercise of the Government and its policies, which contradicts the role of the Opposition to scrutinize and highlight the loopholes in the implementation of the policies impacting the interests of the ultimate beneficiaries. Consequently, the allegation of the Opposition Members during the last sitting of the House that they are being discriminated against in the matter of telecast coverage is strongly justified in the absence of any rules, instructions and guidelines to regulate the live telecast of the proceedings," Partap Singh Bajwa, wrote.

In the letter, Bajwa appealed to Speaker Sandhwan to uphold the Legislature's supremacy in holding the Executive accountable.

"I would like to request you to exercise your authority as the custodian of the House to uphold its supremacy in the matter of holding the Executive accountable to the Legislature. It is essential to complete this exercise on an urgent basis to safeguard the interests of the public at large. I appeal to you to take immediate action and finalize the instructions/guidelines to govern the proceedings in the House before the Budget Session," he wrote.

The Leader of Opposition concluded the letter with a sincere appeal for Speaker Sandhwan to consider and act upon the request promptly. (ANI)