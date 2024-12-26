Orange alert for snow and rain in Himachal for next two days; MeT issues travel advisory

The met department has issued an orange alert for snow and rainfall at several locations on December 27 and 28 over many parts of the high and adjoining mid-hills of the state. Meanwhile, 157 roads remained blocked in the state owing to snowfall witnessed on December 23. Tourist Walking on a snow Covered area at Solang Nala Near Manali on Thursday. (Aqil Khan /HT)

Tabo in the Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh recording a night temperature of minus 10.6 degrees Celsius while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 23.6 degrees Celsius.

As per the MeT department, owing to a Western disturbance, light to moderate snowfall with a few heavy spells is most likely over many parts of the high and adjoining mid-hills of the state from December 27 afternoon/evening to December 29 morning/forenoon. As per the forecast few spells of light to moderate rainfall/snowfall are also very likely over most of the tourist destinations, including Shimla City, between December 27 afternoon/evening till midnight of December 28, 2024. While light to moderate rainfall is very likely over many parts of the low hills/ plains & adjoining mid-hills of the state during this period.

The MeT department has also issued an advisory to the commuters as the weather conditions in the state may lead to the skidding of vehicles due to slippery roads, low visibility and traffic congestion. Therefore, commuters, both tourists and locals are advised to drive carefully and limit outdoor activities during this period.

Orange alert issued for severe cold day conditions

As per the Met department maximum temperatures most likely to fall by 6-8 degree Celsius over many parts of the state on December 27 and 28 and rise by 4-6 degree Celsius thereafter, leading to cold day to severe cold day conditions over some/many parts over Himachal Pradesh.

The department said that the minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 3-4 degree C over many parts of the state during next three days and fall by 2-3 degree C thereafter leading to abatement of cold wave conditions over most parts of the state.

A fresh spell of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely to commence over low hills/plains of the state from December 30 onwards. Dense fog and ground frost conditions are very likely to subside from most parts of the state during December 27-29 while fresh spell of dense fog and ground frost conditions very likely to commence over low hills/plains of the state from December 30.

157 roads along with three national highways still closed

157 roads along with three National highways are closed owing to snowfall. In district Shimla 72 roads are still blocked, in Lahaul Spiti 36 roads, in Kullu 25 roads, in Mandi 10 roads, in Kangra 6 roads, in Kinnaur 4 roads are still closed.

In Kullu district Rohtang Pass NH-03 has Black ice on the road at some spots, while Jalori Pass NH–305 and Solang Nala to Atal Tunnel NH-03 are blocked owing to the snow.