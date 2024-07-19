Order on mandatory library hours draws educators’ ire

The department of higher education’s order, directing teachers to dedicate atleast one hour per day in the library to encourage students, has drawn the ire of the educators. Teachers have been further directed to prepare a book review on a weekly basis and have been instructed to present the same to the principal every Saturday afternoon. (HT File Photo)

In a letter issued by the director higher education department (colleges), all the college principals have been directed to ensure the implementation of guidelines. The guidelines dictate that teachers should dedicate a period of at least one hour in the library along with the students, so as to encourage the students and guide them in choosing an appropriate book apart from their regular studies with an aim to inculcate reading habits in them.

Teachers have been further directed to prepare a book review on a weekly basis and have been instructed to present the same to the principal every Saturday afternoon. The department has also asked the college heads to ensure the biometric attendance of the teachers and students in the library in order to register an accurate footfall and a monthly data of the same must be uploaded on the college website.

The college staff has been further directed to provide assignments to the students based on the books in the library. As per the letter, every college needs to form a library page on social media where a list of important books needs to be presented. Principal should form a library committee, including a senior teacher who would be the committee in-charge. A book demand register needs to be maintained where the students and faculty members can ask for a book to read not present in the library.

However, a majority of educators have condemned the direction of the department. An academician of the Panjab University, requesting anonymity, said that it is not for the DPI to issue such directions. “This is out of their jurisdiction. At least, they should have consulted the concerned universities or the principals and instead of adopting a coercive method they should have gone for a motivating one,” he said.

Tarun Ghai, spokesperson of the association of united college teachers mentioned that though the initiative is remarkable, the method of its implementation is inappropriate and setting the academic standard comes under the jurisdiction of universities and UGC and that the role of DPI is only to get the standards maintained. “The DPI needs to be reminded that the principals are also teachers, so would they also make the college heads visit the library on a daily basis, if yes, then who would review their readings? And, what about the science teachers who manage their theoretical and practical lectures and do not have even half an hour free?,” he questioned.

Executive member of the central committee of the Punjab and Chandigarh college teachers’ union, Varun Goel, said that it is practically impossible for a teacher to spend one hour in the library daily. “We are not school going kids who need to be directed to read and before reminding the teachers of their responsibilities, the government must stop running from its own,” he added.

When approached, deputy director of higher education Ashwani Bhalla remarked, “Students learn the most through observation and if they would see their teacher’s visiting library, they would do the same and through this letter, we have just ensured the implementation of the guidelines of National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).” He added that the decision has been taken after inspecting 64 government colleges where an inadequate use of libraries was reported. “We have also asked the college heads to review the reading of the teachers as per the convenience of each institution, after they approached us regarding the different time tables,” he further informed.