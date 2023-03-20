Our government targeted corruption, crime, caste-based politics: Haryana CM Khattar

Addressing nearly 3,100 BJP workers at Shakti Kendra Sangam in Panipat, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana government has successfully targeted the 3-Cs of corruption, crime and caste-based politics. Addressing nearly 3,100 BJP workers at Shakti Kendra Sangam in Panipat, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Haryana government has successfully targeted the 3-Cs of corruption, crime and caste-based politics. (HT File Photo)

“We have adopted a zero-tolerance policy to curb corruption and also laid emphasis on education, health, self-respect, security and self-reliance,” he told the party workers urging them to take the policies and achievements of the BJP-led Central and state government to the people of the state.

The one-day workshop of the party workers associated with six Lok Sabha constituencies and 14 districts is being considered as the beginning of preparations for the next year’s Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

The main objective of the BJP-JJP alliance government is to ensure the benefits of every scheme made for the citizens reach the beneficiaries with transparency, he added.

“Working on a motive of ‘Ease of Living’, we have to bring the change in the standard of living of the citizens,” the chief minister said.

He called upon the party workers to work unitedly to take the schemes and achievements of the government to the masses. “The state government has launched important schemes to strengthen the economic condition of the needy, farmers and backward classes so that their standard of living could be improved,” he added.

“Following the PM’s mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas’, we had given the slogan of ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’ in 2014 to ensure uniform development of the state,” he added.

He said in the last eight years, the state government has got development works done in all the 90 assembly constituencies and Haryana is ahead of many states in the country on the path of development.

He said that the Central and state governments have launched several welfare schemes for the citizens.