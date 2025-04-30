Out for dinner, family returns to a burgled house in Panchkula’s Sec-26

A family out for dinner returned to a burgled house in Sector 26 on Monday night. Police are currently examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the accused and ascertain further details about the incident. (HT Photo)

In an FIR filed with the Chandimandir police, complainant Harinder Arora, who owns a spare parts shop in Manimajra, said thieves made off with ₹4 to ₹5 lakh in cash besides gold jewellery worth around ₹3 lakh from his residence.

According to Arora, he went out for dinner with his family in Sector 5 at 8.15 pm. Upon returning at 10.20 pm, they found the lock of the main gate broken. Inside the house, they discovered that the almirahs were open and their belongings were scattered all over the floor. On checking, they found the cash and jewellery missing. Arora immediately contacted the police by dialling 112.

He added that two individuals, with their faces covered, were seen entering the house on a CCTV camera. The Chandimandir police have registered a case under Sections 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) and 331(4) (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police are currently examining CCTV footage in an effort to identify the accused and ascertain further details about the incident.