Out of 2,500, only 1,100 licensed weapons deposited in Panchkula

After Panchkula deputy commissioner police (DCP) Himadri Kaushik on April 2 had appealed to all arms licence holders in the district to deposit their weapons in the next three days to avoid any action, only 1,100 licensed weapons out of a total of 2,500 have been deposited with the police so far. Panchkula has 2,500 registered weapons, which is up from 2,304 registered weapons in 2019. (Getty image)

Looking at the slow pace of the deposition of licensed weapons, police have been directed to call up the licence holders to ensure that all licensees in their jurisdiction deposit their weapons. The deadline to deposit licensed weapons has also been extended to April 15.

As per police officials, residents of Panchkula not only have traditional double-barrel guns but also sophisticated weapons made in Germany, China and France, among others.

Most of the weapon holders residents come under the jurisdiction of Sector-5 police station with prime sectors like 2 and 7.

Currently, Panchkula has 2,500 registered weapons, up from 2,304 registered weapons in 2019. The number of weapon licence holders in the district is the least as Chandigarh has 6,500 and Mohali has a maximum of 9,000.

Panchkula district, which includes two assembly constituencies—Panchkula and Kalka—is part of the Ambala Parliamentary constituency and will go to polls on May 25.

Issuing orders, Kaushik had said, “If anyone is found using a weapon to disturb the law-and-order situation in the district their licence would be cancelled.”

₹50,000 reward for information on liquor, cash smuggling

Stepping up vigil, commissioner of police Sibash Kabiraj has appealed to residents to share information about smuggling of liquor and cash. “Any person giving information on liquor or cash being brought to Panchkula illegally from Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh or Punjab will be given a cash reward of ₹50,000. The name and other details of the informer will be kept confidential,” he said.

The police, along with CRPF, have set up two joint nakas on the Panchkula border. Of this, one was at Singh Dwar in Mansa Devi complex and the other at Housing Board Chowk. Apart from this, nine nakas have also been set up on the border.