Outreach camps for women to kick-start from Dec 2 in Punjab

Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur on Friday announced that the Punjab government will launch a series of awareness camps across the state, starting December 2 in Malout area of Muktsar district, aimed at women’s health, hygiene, and employment opportunities. Social security, women and child development minister Baljit Kaur said that a notification regarding free travel facilities for companions of visually impaired individuals will be issued soon (HT File)

The camps, organised in collaboration with the departments of employment generation, skill development, ayurvedic, rural development and local government, will provide free health check-ups for women and raise awareness about various health issues.

“Free services will include screening for breasts, cervical and oral cancer, blood pressure checks, diabetes tests, anaemia assessments and distribution of medicines. The camps will also educate women on contraceptive methods, family planning, urinary tract infections (UTIs), menstrual hygiene and adolescent health,” Kaur said.

The minister announced that a notification regarding free travel facilities for companions of visually impaired individuals will be issued soon.

She said that a state-level event will also be held in Faridkot on December 3 to celebrate the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, where individuals and organisations dedicated to the welfare of persons with disabilities will be honoured.

Kaur further said that the state transport department has provided a 50% fare concession to persons with disabilities.

“In the current financial year 2024-25, ₹278.17 crore has been allocated under the state pension scheme for disabled persons and scholarships amounting to ₹3.37 crore have been distributed to over 12,000 children with disabilities,” the minister added.