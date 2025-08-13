Search
Wed, Aug 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

Over 120 FIRs registered in Haryana against illegal abortion practices

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 07:02 am IST

Additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal said that out of the total 120 FIRs lodged, challan has been presented in court in 39 cases while 47 cases are currently under investigation.

At least 120 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across Haryana this year against illegal abortion practices, including illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal said on Tuesday directing officials to take punitive steps against those involved in illegal abortions.

He said the health department has been implementing reverse tracking of all medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and abortion cases beyond 12 weeks, particularly pertaining to women who already have one or more daughters.
He said the health department has been implementing reverse tracking of all medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and abortion cases beyond 12 weeks, particularly pertaining to women who already have one or more daughters.

He said the health department has been implementing reverse tracking of all medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and abortion cases beyond 12 weeks, particularly pertaining to women who already have one or more daughters.

Rajpal said that out of the total 120 FIRs lodged, challan has been presented in court in 39 cases while 47 cases are currently under investigation.

While holding a weekly review meeting, the ACS (health) directed that the CMOs in all districts be provided all the legal help along with active coordination with the police to ensure that all these cases can be taken to their logical conclusion in the courts and conviction can be ensured.

He directed the police to work closely with health officials during raids and to dismantle the entire network involved in sex determination and illegal abortions.

The ACS also directed that no nodal officer for PNDT in any district can be transferred without the permission of health services (DGHS) director general. The DGHS will have the power to choose and appoint these nodal officers across all districts.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Over 120 FIRs registered in Haryana against illegal abortion practices
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On