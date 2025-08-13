Over 120 FIRs registered in Haryana against illegal abortion practices

At least 120 first information reports (FIRs) have been registered across Haryana this year against illegal abortion practices, including illegal sale of medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) kits, additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sudhir Rajpal said on Tuesday directing officials to take punitive steps against those involved in illegal abortions. He said the health department has been implementing reverse tracking of all medical termination of pregnancy (MTP) and abortion cases beyond 12 weeks, particularly pertaining to women who already have one or more daughters.

Rajpal said that out of the total 120 FIRs lodged, challan has been presented in court in 39 cases while 47 cases are currently under investigation.

While holding a weekly review meeting, the ACS (health) directed that the CMOs in all districts be provided all the legal help along with active coordination with the police to ensure that all these cases can be taken to their logical conclusion in the courts and conviction can be ensured.

He directed the police to work closely with health officials during raids and to dismantle the entire network involved in sex determination and illegal abortions.

The ACS also directed that no nodal officer for PNDT in any district can be transferred without the permission of health services (DGHS) director general. The DGHS will have the power to choose and appoint these nodal officers across all districts.