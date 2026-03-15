Over 23,000 cases settled in National Lok Adalat in Mohali

Mohali courts disposed of 23,412 cases during the National Lok Adalat held on Saturday, with settlements reached through mutual compromise in a large number of disputes. The benches heard cases related to compoundable criminal offences, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 . (HT File)

According to officials, a total of 24,992 cases were taken up during the Lok Adalat, including pre-litigation and pending matters. The benches passed awards amounting to ₹167.75 crore in different cases.

The Lok Adalat was organised under the guidance of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra, executive chairman, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, and Justice Mahabir Singh Sindhu, administrative judge, SAS Nagar sessions division.

A total of 27 benches were set up across the district, including Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi. Of these, 16 benches functioned at the district headquarters, five at Kharar and six at Dera Bassi.

The benches heard cases related to compoundable criminal offences, cheque bounce cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, bank recovery matters, motor accident claims, matrimonial disputes, labour disputes, land acquisition matters, electricity and water bill disputes and other civil cases.

The District Legal Services Authority secretary Surabhi Prashar said “the district judiciary held meetings with officials from banks, insurance companies and other departments to identify cases that could be settled during the Lok Adalat and encourage parties to resolve disputes through compromise.”