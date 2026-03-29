Over 3,700 kanal land of Kashmiri migrants retrieved in Valley: J&K govt

A total of 3,729 kanals and four marlas (188.75 hectares) belonging to Kashmiri migrants has been successfully retrieved and restored across 10 districts of the Kashmir Valley through sustained efforts of the administration till date, the J&K government informed the House on Saturday. Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah speaks during the budget session of the state legislative assembly, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI)

Responding to a query of BJP MLA, Yudvir Sethi, a written reply stated that the retrieval process was carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Jammu & Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act, 1997, under the supervision of the deputy commissioners/district magistrates, who are designated as custodians of migrant properties.

“As per the latest information received from the Kashmir divisional commissioner, a total land measuring 3,729 kanals and 4 marlas has been retrieved and handed over to the rightful beneficiaries till now out of which 844 kanals 4 marlas have been retrieved and restored since November 2024,” stated the reply.

This substantial chunk of land had been under encroachment, and authorities launched a comprehensive drive to reclaim it after receiving complaints from Kashmiri migrants living in different parts of the country, it stated further.

A total of 10,173 applications were submitted through both online and offline modes to the government seeking restoration. “Out of these, 9,713 applications have been disposed of by the concerned district magistrates. As many as 7,829 applications were approved, while only 24 applications are pending,” stated the document.

An online grievance redressal portal has been established for registration and monitoring of complaints related to migrants’ immovable properties. A steering committee was also constituted to ensure time-bound action into the complaints.

The government further informed that, to strengthen monitoring and ensure time-bound action, it has constituted a steering committee vide Government Order No. 65-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated January 15, 2026. The first meeting of the committee was held on January 26, under the chairmanship of the principal secretary to the government, home department.

The committee reviewed the implementation of the Act and issued detailed directions to further streamline the process of protection and restoration of migrant properties.