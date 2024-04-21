Over 3k appear in NDA, CDS entrance in Ludhiana

The examination for National Defence Academy (NDA), Combined Defence Services (CDS) under Union Public Service Commission was conducted on Sunday at 14 centres in the district. Candidates coming out of the centre after taking the NDA exam in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The students who recently appeared for Class 12 boards were eligible to take the NDA exam. The graduates or final year students in their graduation could appear for the CDS exam. The centres included SCD college, MGM School, DAV School, KVM, GNPS, SDP College, KCW, GCG, GNDEC, Gujranwala Guru Nanak Khalsa College and GCG.

The CDS exam was conducted in three shifts, including 9 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 2 pm and the last from 3 pm to 5 pm. The NDA exam was held in two shifts, including 10 am to 12.30 pm and 2 pm to 4.30 pm.

A total of 1,535 candidates had registered for the CDS exam. Out of this, 682 appeared in the morning shift, whereas 697 appeared in the afternoon shift. As many as 864 candidates registered themselves for the third exam, for which only male candidates are eligible. This was conducted in the evening shift with 306 attendees.

A total of 3,299 candidates registered for the NDA exam. Of this, 2,025 appeared in the morning shift and 1,991 sat for the exam in the evening shift.

A candidate for NDA, Rehmat Kaur, found the exam lengthy. “A total of 115 maths questions were there which were easy, but lengthy. The history and polity based questions were complex from the set of 150 questions in general ability section”, Kaur said.

Another candidate who took the CDS exam, Navkaran, found maths difficult. He said, “The portion of English and general knowledge questions went well for me. But, maths questions were complex which proved hard for me to solve.”