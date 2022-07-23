Over 60% central funds to combat cancer, diabetes went unutilised in Punjab since 2017
The Punjab health department has utilised just over a third of the funds allocated to it for control and prevention of major non-communicable diseases (NCD) in the past five years, figures released by the Union ministry reveal.
The central government has allotted ₹14.56 crore to the Punjab government under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke (NPCDCS) between 2017 and 2022, but the state health department has managed to spend only ₹5.44 crore, which amounts to about 37%.
The programme launched by the Union ministry of health and family welfare in 2010 aims to strengthen infrastructure, human resource development, health promotion, management, and early diagnosis of major NCDs by proving financial and technical assistance to states. Under it, the health department is supposed to carry out screening of people for NCDs such as diabetes, hypertension and common cancers besides taking other initiatives.
According to figures released by the ministry in response to state-wise details sought in the Parliament, the Punjab health department utilised around half the funds allocated in the four fiscals from 2017-18 to 2020-21 before slumping to 23% utilisation in 2021-22 (see gfx).
Dr Sandeep Singh, state nodal officer for the programme, said: “Activities under the programme were restricted in the last two years due to Covid-19. Around 14 Cardiac Care Units (CCU) had been set up in 2018 and now we are upgrading infrastructure at these CCUs with funds provided under the NPCDCS.”
People living in wadas not keen on taking tenancy certificate
The Pune Municipal Corporation has received 300 applications for tenancy certificates in the last two years, however, many tenants are living in rented accommodation, but have not shown interest in registering themselves for the certificates. PMC has served notice to 478 wadas of which 28 are demolished by the civic body. Till now 313 wadas were vacated by PMC officials for repair work.
Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body hires transgenders as security guards, green marshals
To bring the transgender community into the mainstream, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has appointed 35 of them to work with the civic body. They have been appointed on a contract basis as security guards and green marshals for private municipal services. Most of them started working from July 1. The letter of appointment has been handed over to the transgender community by the municipal commissioner and administrator Rajesh Patil.
Amritsar encounter: Both gangsters were ready to surrender before media but changed mind, say police
At one point in time, the two gangsters who were killed in an exchange of fire with the Punjab Police at Hoshiar Nagar village in Amritsar had agreed to surrender in front of media persons, but soon changed their mind, according to a police officer who was part of the operation. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead at Jawahar Ke village in Mansa on May 29.
Kanwarias damage police post in Meerut, block NH 58 over desecrated kanwars
Angry Kanwarias surrounded a police post and blocked National Highway 58 after a few kanwars were allegedly desecrated by a Muslim man on Saturday evening. Rizwan was taken into custody by the cops and taken to a nearby police post. Angry Kanwarias then blocked the NH58 and gathered outside the police post. The crowd then damaged the post and a car on its premises, demanding that the police hand over the accused to them.
Police official killed in road accident near Bhosari
A Pimpri Chinchwad police personnel was killed in a road accident at Pune –Nashik highway near Bhosari on Friday night at around 1:30 am. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Akhade. He was heading towards Chakan from Nashik Phata in his personal car on Friday night. Bhosari police has registered an accidental death case and further investigation is going on.
