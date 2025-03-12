Over 70% AACs in Punjab rebranded as Ayushman Arogya Kendras

The Punjab government has renamed 71% of the Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) as Ayushman Arogya Kendras (AAK), as part of its compromise with the Centre, which had earlier withheld funds for these facilities, citing branding issues. The picture of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has also been removed from these facilities. (HT Photo)

Though the Centre has already released the overdue funds, 628 out of the total 881 AACs have been renamed. The picture of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has also been removed from these facilities. The AACs were a flagship initiative of the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

State health department officials, however, told HT that there is no change in the functioning of AAKs except the name change.

An official familiar with the rebranding process revealed that after the Centre stopped releasing National Health Mission (NHM) funds in 2023, Punjab had to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Union ministry of health and family welfare to re-brand AACs.

A senior health official said, “As part of the MoU between Punjab and the Centre, only those facilities which are fully funded by the state government have been allowed to remain AACs. The rest have been rebranded as AAKs.”

As per information, Punjab government is likely to receive the fifth instalment of nearly ₹120 crore soon. So far, it has received nearly ₹750 crore.

“It will be for the first time that Punjab will receive five instalments in a financial year. It’s good that Punjab is getting more funds under NHM,” said a senior health official, who is privy of the development.