Over 7k farmers gather near Mohali border; 2k cops deputed

In view of a three-day protest call by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), over 7,000 farmers assembled and installed scores of vehicles from Faidan barrier (along Sector 48) till Bawa White House light point (near Phase 11). An umbrella body of 33 farmer unions, the morcha has called the protest to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP. (HT PHOTO)

An umbrella body of 33 farmer unions, the morcha has called the protest to press the Centre to accept their pending demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP.

Moreover, protesters are demanding cancellation of FIR registered against the farmers for stubble burning besides cases registered against farmers by the Delhi Police and the Chandigarh Police during previous agitations held by the farmers.

Farmers are also seeking loan waivers, crop insurance, increase in compensation for crop damage due to natural calamity and justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president, Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), said farmers would hold a meeting on Monday and might march towards the governor’s house in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

“Farmers are forced to stage protests as both Union and state governments are making false promises. Instead of giving us relief, farmers are being slapped with criminal cases. Farmers don’t wish to burn stubble, but they are not getting enough price for the stubble by the government and thus they are left with no other choice but to burn it. We are here to protest for three days but in case our demands are not fulfilled, we may hold an indefinite protest,” Lakhowal said.

With farmers across the state joining the protest, over 550 tractor-trailers besides around 50 buses, 400 cars have been stationed at the road connecting Sectors 47, 48, 65 with IISER Chowk on the Airport Road, Mohali.

Farmers have reached here with trolleys filled with ration, bedding, waterproof tents besides cylinders, utensils and other necessary material.

While the farmers’ numbers continued to multiply till afternoon, police barricaded roads connecting Phase-11 with roads towards Cricket stadium, Mohali club and Golf Range. The internal roads of Sector 11 market, NIPER road till Bawa White House light point (near Phase 11) were also barricaded by the police.

However, the traffic in the city didn’t get much affected as it was a holiday.

DSP HS Bal said that Mohali police barricaded the stretch from both sides imposing traffic restrictions in the city till the evening of November 28.

During this period, the entire stretch leading to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, will remain closed to traffic till November 28.

UT cops seal borders

Both Mohali and Chandigarh police have deployed around 2,000 cops, including paramilitary forces, to refrain the farmers from entering Chandigarh.

A senior police officer said that farmers already met Punjab chief minister a few days ago and will meet the governor on Tuesday to handover a memorandum of their demands.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg advised the public to avoid the road towards the airport from Tribune Chowk.

Commuters going towards airport, Aerocity and Bestech Mall are advised to take right from Faidan barrier and then left from Sector 46/47/48/49/ chowk straight towards Airport Road in Mohali.

Commuters going to Patiala, Sangrur and Sirsa from Chandigarh are advised to go from the Tribune Chowk towards Zirakpur.

Cops monitoring protest through drones

Meanwhile, as per the Chandigarh Police, around 800 policemen were deployed at the Mohali- Chandigarh border and the Faidan barrier road has the most deployment where the road has also been closed to the public. UT senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said that police will monitor the situation on all three days of the protest and continuous deployment of cops will continue throughout this. UT police are also monitoring the protest using two drones brought by paramilitary forces.

Barricading has also been done towards Sector 47 from Sector 48 and along the Sector 48 motor market road. Six deputy superintendents of police and eight police inspectors have been posted here while the SSP herself monitored the situation on Sunday.

Apart from Sector 48, checking was also going on along roads connecting Chandigarh to Zirakpur and Panchkula, and some tractors and trolleys are also being turned back from here.

Entry, exit points of Panchkula’s Sec 5 barricaded

Panchkula Over 900 policemen guarded Sector 5 in Panchkula, which is 5 km away from the Chandigarh border, as thousands of farmers from across the state are on their way to Panchkula.

As per the plan, they would gather at Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, for the first two days and then head for the governor’s residence to press for their demands.

By Sunday evening, around 450 farmers and members of other unions had gathered at the Parade Ground. Farmers were seen preparing their langar. The entry point to Panchkula near the housing board was heavily guarded.

DCP (law and order) Mukesh Malhotra said, “We have made all arrangements. Over 900 policemen are on their toes. Also, talks are on with farmer unions, and they have assured of a peaceful protest.”

He said that barricading has been done at around 15 places that includes inner and outer circle of Panchkula. “All entry and exit points of Sector 5 have been barricaded. The traffic was smooth, and no one faced any hassle.”

In numbers

7k farmers throng the protest site

550 tractor-trailers, 50 buses, 400 cars stationed at the road connecting Sec 47, 48 & 65 with IISER Chowk on Airport Road, Mohali

Road blocked

Stretch from Sector 48-49 light point near Jagatpura till Bawa White house lights near Phase-11

Traffic advisory

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg advised the public to avoid the road towards the airport from Tribune Chowk.

Commuters going towards airport, Aerocity and Bestech Mall are advised to take right from Faidan barrier and then left from Sector 46/47/48/49/ chowk straight towards Airport Road in Mohali.