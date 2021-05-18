Overcharging: Probe panel indicts Zirakpur hospital

The three-member committee probing overcharging and other allegations against New Lifeline Hospital, Zirakpur, has found the latter to be at fault and recommended strict action.

An inquiry was marked against the private hospital after a deceased patient’s family alleged overcharging by the hospital and denial to give the body without clearance of bills. The patient, Paramjit Singh, was suffering from severe pneumonia due to Covid-19 when he was admitted to the hospital on April 26. He died on May 14.

The probe panel comprising the local sub-divisional magistrate, deputy superintendent of police, and senior medical officer on Monday submitted its report to the deputy commissioner, recommending strict action and booking the hospital authorities under sections 51 (b) and 58 of the National Disaster Management Act and Section 3 of Epidemic Disease Act.

Grave lapses in medical records

In its report, the committee stated that there was overcharging and grave lapses in medical record management by the hospital authorities.

The inquiry report mentioned the rates charged by the hospital to be “exorbitantly high”. It also said that the hospital didn’t have National Accredited Board of Hospitals (NABH) certification.

The rates they are charging for an ICU bed with ventilator are not as per the norms issued by the Punjab government, the report stated.

The claims made by the hospital that the patient was being treated as per medical protocols also fell flat as the hospital could not produce any treatment record of the patient. In fact, the entire medical record management system was found to be faulty.

The hospital authorities’ argument that they had given LAMA (left against medical advice) to the patient’s family to shift the patient to another hospital could not be established as the hospital failed to produce any documentary evidence in this context. Even the basic Covid care guidelines like wearing of PPE kits by the sanitation staff were not adhered to, the report mentioned.

Moreover, the panel was not provided with the stock register and the payment receipt records were also not maintained. No payee PAN detail entries were made for any transaction above ₹1 lakh.

Hospital denies negligence

The panel report reads, “New Lifeline Hospital Zirakpur failed to show before the committee NABH certificate, stock register, patient’s summary/ treatment record, LAMA summary/ discharged certificate. In view of above, it is ascertained that there was medical negligence on part of the hospital, and the only treating doctor, Munish Goel, cannot be ruled out as no record pertaining to treatment has been put herewith.”

Even the behaviour of Dr Munish Goel, the only treating doctor of the hospital is not as per his profession, as he has been found to be very rude and violent towards patients and their attendants, the report adds.

However, the hospital’s managing director, Parveer Goyal said they cooperated fully with the committee members and provided all the documents they required. “We are again saying that allegations levelled against us are baseless,” he said.