{Owners in Canada} Ludhiana: Rupnagar resident, aides sell land using fake docs, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 20, 2024 10:34 PM IST

According to the police, the complainant, Kulwant Singh from Dhyanpura village in Ropar, wanted to purchase a piece of land and was introduced to a man identified as Baljit Singh.

A swindler along with his aides sold a piece of land belonging to four brothers who are currently residing in Canada. The accused used fake documents including those for one of the owners who had died in 1992. The accused sold the land for 90 lakh. The matter came to light after the buyer, suspecting foul play, verified the details at his own level and lodged a police complaint.

The complainant stated that Baljit Singh, along with three accomplices, showed him a plot of land in Asgaripur village, Khanna, which was registered under the names of four brothers — Gurmail Singh, Avtar Singh, Narinder Singh and Nirmal Singh. (HT File)
The complainant stated that Baljit Singh, along with three accomplices, showed him a plot of land in Asgaripur village, Khanna, which was registered under the names of four brothers — Gurmail Singh, Avtar Singh, Narinder Singh and Nirmal Singh. (HT File)

According to the police, the complainant, Kulwant Singh from Dhyanpura village in Ropar, wanted to purchase a piece of land and was introduced to a man identified as Baljit Singh. However, it was later discovered that Baljit Singh was using a false identity. The complainant stated that Baljit Singh, along with three accomplices, showed him a plot of land in Asgaripur village, Khanna, which was registered under the names of four brothers — Gurmail Singh, Avtar Singh, Narinder Singh and Nirmal Singh.

Kulwant Singh finalised the deal based on the forged documents provided by Baljit Singh and his associates. He paid 80 lakh in cash and 10 lakh by cheque for the property. However, upon noticing certain discrepancies, Kulwant Singh visited the village where the land was located. The villagers informed him that the actual owners were residing in Canada, raising suspicions. Further investigation revealed that Avtar Singh, one of the four brothers, had passed away in 1992, yet the accused produced fake documents under his name.

Following the complaint, the police have lodged an FIR under sections 319 (2), 318 (4), 336 (2), 336 (3), 338, and 340 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused identified as Jagdish Ram from Kulheri village in Morinda, Ropar district, and his yet-to-be-identified accomplices.

ASI Mahinder Singh, the investigating officer, said that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.

Follow Us On