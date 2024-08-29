Paddy crop on nearly 1,400 acres has received a damage of 15% due to plantation of spurious seeds in several villages of Kapurthala and Sultanpur Lodhi sub-division. The matter came to light when members of farmer unions met chief agriculture officer Balbir Chand and sought initiation of investigation into the matter. Paddy on 1,400 acres damaged 15%, farmers blame ‘spurious’ seeds

The farmers demanded instant action against the seed dealer concerned following which agriculture officials sealed his shop. The farmers also demanded compensation for their loss.

Chief agriculture officer Balbir Chand said a five-member committee has been formed to look into the matter. “We have collected samples of the seeds from the paddy fields and godowns for testing. Further action will be taken accordingly,” he said.