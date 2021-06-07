Paddy sowing begins early in southern Punjab

Notwithstanding the farm experts’ advisory and Punjab government’s directions, paddy growers have already started the transplantation of water-guzzling Pusa-44 variety in Punjab’s southern districts of Bathinda and Mansa.

While the direct seeding of rice had started on June 1, the state government had directed farmers to wait for transplantation till June 10.

However, backed by farm unions, the transplantation of Pusa-44 variety, which is considered environmentally hazardous, and other parmal rice (PR) varieties is going on in full swing in scores of villages in this belt.

Pusa-44, which is among the oldest varieties being grown in Punjab, takes around 145-150 days to mature, which makes it highly water intensive. Also, it produces more post-harvest waste, say experts.

Chief agriculture officer (CAO), Mansa, Manjit Singh said there are inputs that transplantation has begun in Bhaini Bagha and adjoining villages. After field inspections, the plantation in the identified fields will be ploughed, he said.

Bathinda CAO Bahadur Singh Sidhu said farmers should follow recommended date of paddy transplantation to conserve subsoil water. “In 2019, it was mandated to start paddy transplantation from June 20. Last year, it was advanced to June 13, and this year to June 10 in view of the pandemic crisis. Rice is a water-intensive crop and experts recommend a schedule that coincides with the monsoon to balance irrigation needs,” he said.

However, justifying sowing ahead of the schedule, Mansa district president of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ughrahan) Ram Singh Bhaini Bagha said it was necessitated to overcome labour shortage in view of Covid restrictions, as farmers need a longer window to sow Pusa-44.

“Contrary to the other recommended variety, Pusa-44 produces more yield per acre. We understand that it consumes more water, but the state government should devise a diversification plan that ensures profitability to paddy growers,” he said.