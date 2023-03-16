Paddy straw management: Pollution control board’s efforts paying off, says Punjab minister

Environment minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said that due to the efforts of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued guidelines for grant of one-time financial support under Environment Protection Charge (EPC) funds for establishment of pelletization and torrefaction plant to promote utilisation of paddy straw. Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the National Capital Region in October and November. (HT File Photo)

In a press release, Hayer said that PPCB motivated the entrepreneurs and existing industrial units to install paddy straw based Pelletization and Torrefaction Plants to promote maximum utilisation of paddy straw in the state. With the continuous and sincere efforts of PPCB, three industrial units of Punjab have applied on the portal of PPCB for obtaining financial assistance under the guidelines issued by CPCB. “Out of three units, M/s AB Fuels, Village Dhaipai, Bhikli, (Mansa) has successfully got the financial assistance from CPCB to the tune of ₹81,85,805, which is 40% of plant cost of ₹2,04,64,513, for setting up of paddy straw based torrefaction plant of capacity 3 TPH, he said. He said that with this ex-situ management of paddy straw approach, paddy straw-based pellets will be available to the thermal power plants within the state itself and reduce the burning of paddy straw in the open fields.