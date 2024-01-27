Padma honour for Jammu Dogri dancer, Kashmir woodcarver & Shimla vocalist

The Union government on Friday conferred Padma Shri awards Jammu’s Dogri folk dancer Romalo Ram, Srinagar’s woodcarver Ghulam Nabi Dar and Himachal vocalist Som Dutt Battu. Ghulam Nabi Dar working in his workshop at Danamazar in Srinagar on Friday. (PTI)

Elated over the honour to Romalo Ram, a retired zonal education officer, expressed gratitude to the people of Duggar Pradesh and the Centre for recognising his efforts.

“I want to say that the blessings of the entire Duggar Pradesh have paid rich dividends. The award has come at the right time. It’s not an honour to me, but of Dogri and Duggar Pradesh,” said Romalo Ram.

Romalo Ram hails from Amro, a small village with a population of around 5,000 in Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district.

“This award has brought Dogri folk art back to life. I am only a medium. Our Dogri folk art of dance and song was being forgotten but this award has rekindled hopes of its revival,” he said.

The award for 72-year-old woodcarver Dar was a surprise for the recipient and the “struggling” artisans of the Valley.

The award is expected to give a new lease of life to the artisans of Kashmir, who have expressed concern about the lack of acknowledgement from the government.

“For any artisan, this is a great moment of encouragement and recognition of his hard work,” said Dar, who has been receiving lot of visitors and congratulatory messages since his name was announced for the honour.

“My hardwork of decades has been acknowledged, so I can’t hide my emotions,” he added.

Dar said that when he was 10 years old when he learned the art of woodcarving and gas been practicing it for three decades.

Director handicrafts and handloom Mehmood Shah said that the award to Dar was proud moment. “This award will give global recognition to our craft and art,” he said.

87-year-old Som Dutt Battu, a resident of Shimla in Himachal has been awarded for his remarkable contributions to folk music and classical singing.

Battu, a vocalist belonging to the esteemed Patiala Gharana, has left an indelible mark on classical music. His extraordinary talent has resonated across India but in countries such as America, Nigeria, West Indies, Pakistan, and Kenya, where he has performed during his career of over 40 years.

Battu, who retired as a music professor from Rajiv Gandhi Degree College, Shimla, has received recognition from his home state, with the Himachal Pradesh government bestowing upon him the Himachal Gaurav in 2016. In 2015, he was awarded the Punjabi Sangeet Ratna.

Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh felicitated Battu for his achievements.