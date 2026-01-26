Padma Shri for Chandigarh’s 88-year-old tireless cleanliness crusader

In his sunset years, when most retire into rest, 88-year-old Inderjit Singh Sidhu steps out at dawn, armed with a broom and a cycle cart, to clean Chandigarh’s streets. Inderjit Singh Sidhu (HT Photo)

The retired IPS officer’s quiet, daily act of civic duty has now earned him the Padma Shri for his exceptional contribution to social service, particularly in the field of cleanliness and civic responsibility.

According to a notification issued by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA), Sidhu, a retired IPS officer, is among the 113 Padma awardees announced this year on the occasion of Republic Day. He is also one of the 45 recipients chosen under the “unsung heroes” category, recognising individuals whose work has quietly but significantly impacted society.

A former Punjab cadre officer, Sidhu retired as a deputy inspector general (DIG) in 1996. Nearly three decades after leaving uniformed service, he has earned national recognition for his daily, voluntary efforts to keep parts of Chandigarh clean. For several years now, Sidhu has been venturing out before sunrise in Sector 49, sweeping roads, collecting litter and transporting garbage in a cycle cart to ensure it is disposed of properly.

What began as a personal initiative has grown into a powerful example of civic duty. Videos of the octogenarian pushing a cart full of waste and sweeping streets went viral on social media last year, capturing public attention across the country. His efforts were widely appreciated, including by Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, who shared the visuals and described Sidhu as a symbol of discipline, purpose and service that transcends age and official status.

Recognising his spirited initiative, the Chandigarh administration had decided to honour Sidhu with a commendation certificate on Independence Day last year, but failed to deliver him the invite after finding his house in Sector 49 locked.

Residents of the area recall that Sidhu started his cleanliness drive after repeatedly raising concerns about garbage accumulation with civic authorities but seeing little improvement.

Instead of waiting for change, he decided to take responsibility himself. Initially, some locals viewed his actions with curiosity and scepticism, but over time his unwavering dedication altered public perception. Several residents and family members have since begun assisting him, turning his lone effort into a small community movement.