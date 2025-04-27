Pahalgam aftermath: 335 Indians, 75 Pakistan nationals return home via Attari-Wagah border on Day 3

The Attari-Wagah border check post saw the movement of passengers to and from both sides on the third consecutive day in wake of the transit freeze imposed by India in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. On Saturday, 75 Pakistan nationals went back home while 335 Indian nationals, who had travelled to Pakistan on valid visas, returned, as per officials. An elderly Indian citizen meets her grandson after returning from Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah Wagah border on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Mohammad Rashid, a resident of Karachi, said, “I came to India to attend a wedding ceremony at my in-laws’ place. The wedding was slated for today. However, due to the circumstances, I could not attend it. My in-laws had fixed the wedding date according to my visit. However, the developments spoiled the plan.”

Meanwhile, an Iranian national Ahelam, who holds a visa for travel by road, has appealed to Indian authorities for permission to return home after the government announced the immediate closure of the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari as part of strengthened security measures.

While speaking to ANI on Saturday, Ahelam said that officials did not allow her to cross the border, as only Pakistani nationals were permitted to walk through.

“Yes, this is the only way I cross from Pakistan to Iran. This is the only border. I have a tourist visa by road. Now I’m requesting the Home Minister to kindly give me permission to go to my country from this Wagah Border because my country is Iran,” she said.

“They say only Pakistani nationals can go back [from Wagah Border], but we are Iranians and the Iranian road is this way only. There is a reason why we travel in our private vehicle. I’m travelling alone. I’m the only person in this vehicle,” she added.