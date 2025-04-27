Pahalgam aftermath: Congress state chief Warring calls for extra vigil in Punjab

The PPCC president maintained that while the primary responsibility lies with the government of India, as it is the Border Security Force that guards the borders, the Punjab government should also take preemptive measures using its own resources.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday called for extra vigil in the state in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. In a statement issued here, Warring observed that Punjab, being a border state, was highly vulnerable.
“If terrorists can strike at a place deep inside the Valley, which is quite far off from the Line of Actual Control, they can do the same in Punjab,” he said, adding that Pakistan was already smuggling weapons and drugs into state using drones.
The PPCC president maintained that while the primary responsibility lies with the government of India, as it is the Border Security Force that guards the borders, the Punjab government should also take preemptive measures using its own resources.
Warring referred to the recent series of grenade attacks on police stations, temples and the residence of a BJP leader, besides the desecration of statues of Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar, and stated that all this was being done to disturb the peace and harmony of Punjab.
India will give a fitting reply on Pahalgam attack: Bittu
Ludhiana Union minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the recent terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam and said India will deliver a fitting retaliation for it. Addressing a gathering in Ludhiana on Saturday, Bittu said India will not tolerate any assault on its people. On the upcoming Ludhiana West by-election, Bittu revealed that the BJP has received more than 25 applications for candidature. “The election date has not been announced yet, so we are shortlisting carefully. By the time we announce our candidate, others will already be tired,” he said. HTC
News/Cities/Chandigarh/ Pahalgam aftermath: Congress state chief Warring calls for extra vigil in Punjab