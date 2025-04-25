Pahalgam attack: Markets closed in several parts of Himachal

To protest and condemn the killings of civilians during the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, markets across various Himachal districts remained closed for two hours. Market closed during ‘Bazar Bandh’ call by the Vyopar Mandal against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Congress postpones Save Constitution rally

In wake of the terrorist attack, the Himachal Pradesh Congress had postponed its “Samvidhan bachao” (Save Constitution) rally scheduled for April 26 in Shimla.

State Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh said that the rally is postponed and the new dates will be decided soon.

Singh said that the Congress Party expresses its condolences to the innocent people killed in the attack. “There is a lot of anger and resentment in the country after this terrorist attack and the Congress Party stands with the country and the people against terrorism in this hour of grief,” she said.

Terrorism will not be tolerated: BJP

State president of BJP minority morcha Bilal Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns the “barbaric and cowardly attack”. Bilal said, “Terrorism will not be tolerated at all and the way this incident has been carried out, it is clear that international terrorist organisations do not like the flourishing Jammu and Kashmir. Trade was increasing in Jammu and Kashmir and tourists were also increasing, perhaps this was not acceptable to the terrorists. The BJP leadership will give a strong reply.”