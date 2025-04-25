Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pahalgam attack: Markets closed in several parts of Himachal

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Apr 25, 2025 08:18 AM IST

State Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh said that the Congress Party expresses its condolences to the innocent people killed in the attack

To protest and condemn the killings of civilians during the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, markets across various Himachal districts remained closed for two hours.

Market closed during ‘Bazar Bandh’ call by the Vyopar Mandal against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
Market closed during ‘Bazar Bandh’ call by the Vyopar Mandal against the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Shimla on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Congress postpones Save Constitution rally

In wake of the terrorist attack, the Himachal Pradesh Congress had postponed its “Samvidhan bachao” (Save Constitution) rally scheduled for April 26 in Shimla.

State Congress president and former MP Pratibha Singh said that the rally is postponed and the new dates will be decided soon.

Singh said that the Congress Party expresses its condolences to the innocent people killed in the attack. “There is a lot of anger and resentment in the country after this terrorist attack and the Congress Party stands with the country and the people against terrorism in this hour of grief,” she said.

Terrorism will not be tolerated: BJP

State president of BJP minority morcha Bilal Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns the “barbaric and cowardly attack”. Bilal said, “Terrorism will not be tolerated at all and the way this incident has been carried out, it is clear that international terrorist organisations do not like the flourishing Jammu and Kashmir. Trade was increasing in Jammu and Kashmir and tourists were also increasing, perhaps this was not acceptable to the terrorists. The BJP leadership will give a strong reply.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Pahalgam attack: Markets closed in several parts of Himachal
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On