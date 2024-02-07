Pahalgam coldest in Kashmir at -11°C

The night temperatures plunged below zero across Kashmir with tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam recording the lowest temperatures in the Valley. A tourist enjoys during snowfall at Patnitop in Udhampur on Tuesday. (ANI)

South Kashmir’s Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 11 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, some 4.8 notches below normal.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The Srinagar meteorological centre said that the ski resort of Gulmarg in North Kashmir saw low of minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, about 3.8 notches below normal. Summer capital Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 2.4 degrees Celsius and Qazigund in south Kashmir experienced a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

The frontier district of Kupwara on Line of Control recorded a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius. After intermittent snowfall last week, the weather has cleared in the Valley this week with day temperatures hovering around normal and nights becoming colder.

MeT Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather will be generally dry from February 6 to 13.

“ On February 14 and 15, the weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches,” he said.