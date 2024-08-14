Pain of partition can never be forgotten: CM Saini

While paying tributes to the victims of the partition, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said that the country had to go through partition to attain independence and the pain can never be forgotten. Saini, paying tribute to those who were killed in the bloodshed, said the tragedy about which almost half of the post-independence literature is filled and the pain of the partition can never be forgotten. (HT Photo)

The chief minister was speaking as the chief guest at the state-level event organised by the Panchanand Memorial Trust in Kurukshetra district to observe ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2021 had announced from the Red Fort that August 14 would be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day to honour those who sacrificed during the partition. In line with this, the Haryana government has been observing this day as a state-level event under the ‘Saint Mahapurush Samman Evam Vichar Prachar Prasar Yojana’ from Kurukshetra,” he said.

Saini, paying tribute to those who were killed in the bloodshed, said the tragedy about which almost half of the post-independence literature is filled and the pain of the partition can never be forgotten.

“In 1947, while the process of India’s independence was underway, the country was also divided. Thus, we had to pay a heavy price for independence. Not only was our country divided, but lakh of people on both sides were displaced and many were killed in the riots,” he added.

Saini later also visited the under-construction Shaheedi Samarak being built in the Masana village of Kurukshetra.

The memorial is being built at a cost of ₹200 on 25 acres of land donated by Panchanand Memorial Trust. The chief minister announced a grant of ₹51 lakh from his discretionary fund for the ‘samarak’.

National president of the Panchanand Memorial Trust Swami Dharmdev Maharaj, urban local bodies state minister Subhash Sudha, minister of state for education Seema Trikha and others were present at the event.