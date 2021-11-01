Pak Army repatriates Indian man via LoC in Poonch

Pakistan on Monday repatriated a 35-year-old Indian man, who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control from Poonch district over three years ago, said officials.

He was identified as Saif Deen, son of Gulam Mohammad of Gagrian Mandi in Saujiyan area of Poonch district. “He had crossed the LoC in June 2018. Today, he was handed over to the Indian authorities by Pak Army representatives at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in the district.

He was sent back on “humanitarian grounds”, said officials.