Pak Army repatriates Indian man via LoC in Poonch

The man had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control from Poonch district over three years ago; he was handed over to the Indian authorities by Pak Army representatives at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in the district.
Officials said the man was handed over by the Pak army to the Indian officials on humanitarian grounds. (HT FIle/Representational image)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 06:38 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu

Pakistan on Monday repatriated a 35-year-old Indian man, who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Control from Poonch district over three years ago, said officials.

He was identified as Saif Deen, son of Gulam Mohammad of Gagrian Mandi in Saujiyan area of Poonch district. “He had crossed the LoC in June 2018. Today, he was handed over to the Indian authorities by Pak Army representatives at the Poonch-Rawalakote crossing point in the district.

He was sent back on “humanitarian grounds”, said officials.

