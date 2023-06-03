Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Pak hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

Pak hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

ByPress Trust of India
Jun 03, 2023 10:33 PM IST

Pakistan has released 200 Indian fishermen, who were handed over to the BSF at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar

All the fishermen crossed over to India around 1am through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border. (HT File Photo)
All the fishermen crossed over to India around 1am through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border. (HT File Photo)

Pakistan has released 200 Indian fishermen, who were handed over to the BSF at the Joint Check Post at the Attari-Wagah border, an official said on Saturday.

All the fishermen crossed over to India around 1am through the land transit route of the Attari-Wagah border using ‘Emergency Travel Certificate’ issued by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad, the official said. The fishermen were held after their boats allegedly slipped into Pakistan through territorial waters in the Arabian sea.

A team of Indian doctors conducted the medical examination of the fishermen following their repatriation, said the official.

The moment they stepped foot on Indian soil, the fishermen bowed and kissed the land, the official said.

Fishermen are frequently arrested and their boats seized by both India and Pakistan as the maritime border in the Arabian Sea is poorly defined and many fishing boats lack the technology to ascertain their precise locations, according to officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
Pakistan amritsar pakistan + 1 more
Pakistan amritsar pakistan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out