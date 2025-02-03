Menu Explore
Pak Hindus, Sikhs arrive to immerse ashes of kin

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Feb 03, 2025 10:58 PM IST

Ramnath Maharaj, the priest of Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Karachi, who led the group that brought the ashes, including that of 50 Sikhs, said, “We have a 30-day Indian visa, and the ashes will be immersed in the Ganga on February 21.”

The ashes of 480 Hindus and Sikhs were brought to India through the Attari-Wagah border on Monday for immersion in the Ganga river at Haridwar, Uttar Pradesh.

Pak families with mortal remains of the nears and dears at Attari-Wagah border on Monday. (HT Photo)
Pak families with mortal remains of the nears and dears at Attari-Wagah border on Monday. (HT Photo)

Ramnath Maharaj, the priest of Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple, Karachi, who led the group that brought the ashes, including that of 50 Sikhs, said, “We have a 30-day Indian visa, and the ashes will be immersed in the Ganga on February 21.”

“We collected the ashes which had been lying with the families for the last many years. In view of the sentiments of the Hindu community that wants the mortal remains of their loved ones to be immersed at Haridwar, the Indian government should relax visa norms for the community members,” he said.

