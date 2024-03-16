Pak intruder nabbed along LoC in Rajouri

A Pakistani intruder was nabbed near the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri late on Friday, said officials. An army patrol team nabbed the intruder in Nowshera sector late Friday while he was trying to sneak into the Indian territory. (HT File)

He was identified as Mohammad Nadeem, 34, a resident of Samani village in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“An army patrol team nabbed the intruder in Nowshera sector late Friday while he was trying to sneak into the Indian territory,” said a defence official.

“The individual started fleeing after he was asked to halt but the team nabbed him,” he added.

“He is being questioned by the army officers,” said the official.