Pak issues visas to 112 pilgrims for visiting Shree Katas Raj Temples
The Pakistan High Commission on Monday said it had issued 112 visas to a group of pilgrims from India to facilitate their travel to Shree Katas Raj Temples in Punjab province’s Chakwal district.
Under the provision of a bilateral protocol on visits to religious shrines, Sikh and Hindu pilgrims from India visit Pakistan every year. Pakistani pilgrims also visit India every year under the protocol.
“The Pakistan High Commission has issued 112 visas to a group of Indian Hindu pilgrims for their visit to Shree Katas Raj Temples, also known as Qila Katas, in Chakwal district of Punjab from March 6 to 12,” the high commission said in a statement.
Pakistan High Commission’s Charge d’Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich wished the pilgrims a “spiritually rewarding yatra and safe journey”, it said.