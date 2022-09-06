Pak violates ceasefire, targets BSF men in Jammu’s Arnia sector
BSF retaliates after a ceasefire violation by Pakistan for the first time in 1.5 years, commandant level flag meet held; Both sides reiterate to abide by the truce deal
JAMMU Following the ceasefire violation in the Arnia sector, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pak Rangers held a flag meeting on the Indo-Pak international border and reiterated to abide by the truce deal, renewed by both the countries on February 25 last year.
“The company commander level meeting at 1:45 pm on the border ended in a cordial atmosphere,” said SPS Sandhu, DIG, BSF Jammu Frontier.
“The issue of unprovoked firing was discussed and both sides agreed to exercise maximum restraint on the border. Both sides agreed to respect the existing norms in the future. The meeting ended in a cordial atmosphere,” he added.
Earlier in the day, Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing at BSF troops along the international border (IB) in the Arnia sector.
However, no one was injured in the ensuing exchange of fire, officials said.
This is after a hiatus of one and a half years that the Pakistan Rangers violated the mutually brokered truce deal by opening small-arms fire on a BSF patrol along the Indo-Pak international border in the Arnia sector of Jammu district on Tuesday morning.
“As part of routine work, a few BSF men had gone beyond the border fence to clear wild vegetation near the Chinaz border outpost of the BSF around 8:40 am. However, Pak Rangers opened around 25 to 30 rounds of small arms fire on the BSF men,” said officials.
“Following unprovoked fire by the Rangers, BSF also retaliated,” they added.
A BSF spokesperson said that there was “unprovoked firing by Pak Rangers” on its patrol in the Arnia sector in Jammu.
In a brief statement issued here, the BSF said a fitting reply was given to the firing by the Rangers.
“Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers on BSF patrolling party in Arnia Sector,” the spokesperson said in a statement.
The BSF Jammu Frontier IG, DK Boora also rushed to the Chinaz post to take stock of the situation.
It may be recalled that on February 25 last year, Pakistan renewed the mutually brokered truce deal with India all along the 221 km-long International Border (IB) and 744 km long LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
Prior to February 25, 2021, there had been an escalation of firing and mortar shelling between India and Pakistan on the LoC and IB, in which many villagers on either side of the border were killed.
The intense exchange of fire had led to the migration of people and had badly disrupted normal life.
India, too, had shown no restraint in retaliatory fire. Consequently, Pakistan raised the white flag and asked India to renew the truce deal on February 25, 2021, which was first signed in November 2003 between the two countries.
India shares a 3,323-km-long border with Pakistan, of which 221 km of the IB and 744km of the LoC fall in Jammu and Kashmir.
-
Bengaluru: Girl electrocuted after she tried to cross waterlogged road, dies
In a tragic incident, a 23-year-old girl died due to electrocution in Bengaluru's Whitefield Road on Monday. According to police, Akhila was working as an office administrator and she was on her way home when she died. Close to her home, the road was flooded with knee-deep water. Nearby residents and Akhila's parents alleged that she died due to the negligence of BBMP and other civic authorities. However, they are yet to file a complaint.
-
Pak violates ceasefire along International Border in Jammu
The Pakistani Rangers violated ceasefire Tuesday morning as it targeted Border Security Force troops in unprovoked firing along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said. The BSF gave a “befitting reply” to the firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, he said. The BSF Jammu public relations officer also said there was no casualty on the Indian side.
-
Delhi man who killed mom before suicide was depressed: 77-page suicide note
The 27-year-old Rohini resident who killed himself three days after killing his mother cited 'depression' and 'unemployment' in his 77-page suicide note, the police said. The man was thinking about taking his life for about two years, police claimed based on the suicide note. He admitted killing his mother and mentioned depression in the suicide note. He wrote that unemployment was another reason for which he took the decision, police said.
-
Neglected, Punjab Mahila Congress chief resigns
Upset over being neglected by the party leadership, Punjab Mahila Congress president Balvir Rani Sodhi has resigned from her post. Sodhi has sent her resignation to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, citing family circumstances as the reason for quitting. The Punjab Mahila Congress chief was reportedly upset over being “neglected” by the state leadership. Party leaders are learnt to have reached out to Sodhi to placate and convince her to withdraw her resignation.
-
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai blames Congress for current Bengaluru mess
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday blamed the “mal-administration” by the previous Congress government for the current mess in Bengaluru. He pinned the blame on Congress for giving permission of construction of (commercial) structures. This comment comes in the backdrop of the civic apathy in India's IT capital that has left large portions of the city under water.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics