Pak will pay ‘very heavy price’ if it attacks Indians: LG Sinha in Srinagar

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said India exacted revenge for Pakistan’s brutality through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, and that the “terrorist country” will have to pay “a very heavy price” if it sheds the blood of Indian citizens. j&k LG Manoj Sinha with CM Omar Abdullah during Tiranga Rally on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Tuesday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Sinha was speaking at ‘Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ rally organised by the BSF here ahead of the 79th Independence Day. Earlier, the LG flagged off a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ from the Dal Lake here. He joined the yatra from the lake to Botanical Garden.

“Tiranga is my dharma, my strength and my heartbeat,” said Sinha, while paying tributes to the forefathers and brave hearts who laid down their lives to keep the Tricolour flying high in its full glory.

“Thousands of people proudly joined to honour the national flag, which symbolises our unity, pride and shared identity. Today is the day to celebrate the success of our great nation, however, we should also introspect about our duties and build on our successes.

We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern and prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of army, CAPFs and police,” he said.

Sinha said that with the renewed self-confidence and faith, the people of J&K are writing their own destiny. “The unfulfilled dreams of generations are finally being realised. The people of J&K are marching ahead. This patriotic spirit is our greatest strength, which is paving the way for a peaceful and prosperous future of J&K and the nation.”

He said the skies of Jammu and Kashmir are shining with the Tricolour. “From the banks of the Jhelum to the Chenab and from the peaks of Pir Panjal to Harmukh, the echo of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” can be heard everywhere. A new generation is rising, dedicated to the honour and glory of the Tricolour,” he said.

On the occasion, chief minister Omar Abdullah urged the people to preserve and uphold the honour of the national flag, calling it a living symbol of India’s identity, pride and the sacrifices of countless patriots.

He recalled that there was a time when the national flag was only permitted to fly over government buildings, barred from being displayed in homes, workplaces, or private spaces. “This was the reality we lived in — the flag belonged to the nation, yet it was absent from our personal lives,” he said, adding that the role of a single determined citizen who approached the courts and secured the right for every Indian to hoist the Tiranga at their homes.

The CM said this change was proof that “even one individual, driven by the right intentions, can bring about lasting change”.

Omar paid tributes to those who laid down their lives for the honour of the national flag...“They gave up their present for the nation’s future, stood alone if necessary, and believed their single act of courage could defend the dignity of our Tiranga.”