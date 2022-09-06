Pakistan accepted ultra’s body as he openly claimed the army had sent him: Defence official
The Lashkar terror operative had told army officials that he had been paid 30,000 Pakistani rupees to attack Indian army posts and had been given the go-ahead for the same by a colonel of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency
In a rare move, Pakistan, which is usually quick to disown its slain terrorists, accepted the body of a Lashkar-e-Taiba terror operative at Chakan Da Bagh on the Line of Control in Poonch district on Monday.
The terrorist, Tabarak Hussain of Sabzkote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir , was captured by Army in injured condition on August 21 during a bid to infiltrate into India. He was hit by several bullets and was hospitalised by the army in Rajouri. Hussain had confessed on camera that he was tasked by a Pakistan Army colonel to attack an army installation in India.
A defence official said that Pakistan accepted Hussain’s body as he openly confessed before the media that he had been sent by the Pakistan Army. “As it was all in the open, they accepted him,” the official, who did not wish to be named said.
Senior defence officials had confirmed that Hussain’s was a Lashkar-e-Taiba operative soon after his arrest.
‘Was paid 30,000 Pakistani rupees’
Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand had said, “Hussain said he had been sent by one Colonel Younus Chaudhary of the Pakistan Intelligence Agency. He had been paid 30,000 Pakistani rupees to attack Indian army posts and had been given the go-ahead for the same by Colonel Chaudhary on August 21.”
The group had carried out two-three close reconnaissances of Indian forward posts on the Line of Control, the spokesperson had said. Incidentally, Hussain had been captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016, along with his brother Haroon Ali. He had been repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.
Underwent lifesaving surgery, died of cardiac arrest
Hussain was provided with immediate medical aid and was later operated on. Indian Army soldiers had donated three bottles of blood for treating Tabarak at a garrison hospital in Rajouri. He was treated for two weeks before he suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The post-mortem was conducted at a Surankote hospital.
“On Monday, we also handed over all the documents including post-mortem reports and evidences of his involvement in the infiltration attempt at Jhanger to Pakistani officials,” said the officials
