News / Cities / Chandigarh News / From July 29 to Aug 3: Six Punjab ‘smugglers’ detained by Rangers, says Pakistan Army

ByPress Trust of India
Aug 23, 2023 12:07 AM IST

There was no immediate comment from the Indian authorities over the Pakistan Army’s claim. The ISPR statement said those arrested were smugglers and criminals who were trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into Pakistan when they were detained by Pakistan Rangers - a paramilitary force deployed along the International Border with India.

Islamabad

It said four of these smugglers --- Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal --- belong to Ferozepur, while Rattan Pal Singh is a native of Jalandhar and Garvender Singh of Ludhiana.
The Pakistan Rangers have detained six Indians who were allegedly trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into the country between July 29 and August 3, the army said on Tuesday.

“Pakistan Rangers troops deployed along the International Border with India have apprehended six Indian nationals inside Pakistani territory from 29 July to 3 August,” the Inter-Services Public Relations - the media wing of the Pakistan Army - said in a statement.

The ISPR statement said those arrested were smugglers and criminals who were trying to smuggle “narcotics, weapons and ammunition” into Pakistan when they were detained by Pakistan Rangers - a paramilitary force deployed along the International Border with India.

“These Indian smugglers will be dealt (with) as per law of the land for illegally entering into Pakistan and indulging in nefarious activities,” it added.

It said four of these smugglers --- Gurmeej, Shinder Singh, Juginder Singh and Vishal --- belong to Ferozepur, while Rattan Pal Singh is a native of Jalandhar and Garvender Singh of Ludhiana, the statement said.

