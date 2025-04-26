Pakistan beefs up Chenab Rangers opposite Jammu border

Amid escalating tensions post Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan has beefed up the deployment of Chenab Rangers along the 200 km Indo-Pak international border in Jammu region, said people familiar with the development. BSF has the operational responsibility of the entire IB. (HT representative)

“Pakistan has increased the presence of its men opposite Kathua, Samba and Jammu border. Additional deployment of men from 13 Chenab Rangers opposite Jammu and 14 and 26 Chenab Rangers opposite Samba and Kathua districts respectively have been made,” said officials sources, adding that “Earlier, Pakistan posts opposite Jammu border had two to three Rangers but now their number has gone up to 10 to 12 in each post.”

They divulged that the BSF observed heightened activities in Pakistani posts following Pahalgam terror attack.

The 200 km long Indo-Pak international border starts from Paharpur adjoining Kathua and runs up to Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. BSF has the operational responsibility of the entire IB. The international border in Jammu has also been closed for civilians amid heightened tensions. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, said sources.

BSF has also suspended civilian movement at Octroi Post in Suchetgarh area of RS Pura sector in Jammu district. Octroi Post of the BSF is barely 22 kms from Jammu city and it is a popular spot among tourists to view zero line.

Pakistan’s defence minister Khawaja Asif, in a TV interview, has warned that India’s moves following the Pahalgam terror attack, could lead to an “all-out war” between the two countries.

Claiming that the Pakistani military was “prepared for any eventuality” amid escalating diplomatic tensions with India, Khwaja Asif said, “We will measure our response to whatever is initiated by India. It would be a measured response… If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war.” He, however, hoped the dispute could be resolved through negotiations.