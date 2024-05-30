Pakistan repatriates 4 Indian prisoners via Attari-Wagah border

Pakistan on Wednesday repatriated four Indian prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border. Among the four prisoners is Wahida Begum hailing from Assam and her 11-year-old son. Both mother and son, who are originally from Nagaon in Assam, were ledged in Quetta jail of Pakistan in November 2022. Pakistan on Wednesday repatriated four Indian prisoners through the Attari-Wagah border. Among the four prisoners is Wahida Begum hailing from Assam and her 11-year-old son. Both mother and son, who are originally from Nagaon in Assam, were ledged in Quetta jail of Pakistan in November 2022. (HT File/ Representational image)

According to sources, the initial notification of their detention came through a phone call to Wahida’s family in Assam, followed by a legal notice from a Pakistani court stating their detention for lacking proper travel documents. The process to release was accelerated by Pakistan’s interior ministry along with the efforts of advocate Santosh Kumar Suman.

Apart from Wahida and her son, two others were also handed over to India at the Wagah border. They are Suraj Pal, who belongs to Uttar Pradesh and was detained in Lahore jail, and Shabir Ahmed Dar, who belongs to Rajasthan, and was lodged at Malir jail in Karachi.

Another prisoner Ramesh was also scheduled to be repatriated with them, but due to unclarity about his Indian citizenship, he was sent back to the Kot Lakhpat Jail of Lahore.