Pakistani drone seized by BSF in Tarn Taran

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have recovered a drone that sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Wan village falling under the Bikhiwind subdivision. The drone, the officials said, appeared to have entered the Indian airspace while smuggling contraband and was recovered at around 4:40 pm in a farming field in the border village.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On November 18 at about 4:40 pm, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed suspicious item in the farming field near Village - Wan, District - Tarn Taran. Further, during the detail search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 drone from the farming field ahead of the border fence. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).”

