Pakistani drone seized by BSF in Tarn Taran

Pakistani drone seized by BSF in Tarn Taran

ByHT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
Nov 19, 2023 07:48 AM IST

The drone, the officials said, appeared to have entered the Indian airspace while smuggling contraband and was recovered at around 4:40 pm in a farming field in the border village

The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have recovered a drone that sneaked into the Indian territory from the Pakistan side near Wan village falling under the Bikhiwind subdivision.

A BSF spokesperson said, “On November 18 at about 4:40 pm, Border Security Force troops while carrying out area domination patrol ahead of border fencing observed suspicious item in the farming field near Village - Wan, District - Tarn Taran. Further, during the detail search of the area, BSF troops recovered 01 drone from the farming field ahead of the border fence. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).”

