Thursday, May 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pakistani intruder shot dead along border in Punjab’s Ferozepur

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar
May 08, 2025 01:13 PM IST

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF in Ferozepur amid rising India-Pakistan tensions post-Pahalgam attack; identity and motives under investigation.

Amid rising tension between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Ferozepur district of Punjab early on Thursday.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on patrol asked the intruder to stop but when he ignored their warnings and continued moving forward, he was neutralised in Mamdot block of the Ferozepur district of Punjab on Thursday morning. (HT file photo)
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on patrol asked the intruder to stop but when he ignored their warnings and continued moving forward, he was neutralised in Mamdot block of the Ferozepur district of Punjab on Thursday morning. (HT file photo)

According to official sources, the intruder was spotted near Gate No. 207/1 close to the Lakha Singh Wala BSF post in Mamdot block of Ferozepur at 2.30am. BSF personnel on patrol asked the intruder to stop but when he ignored their warnings and continued moving forward, he was neutralised.

The identity of the infiltrator is yet to be confirmed and the authorities are investigating the incident to determine whether he had any terror links or was acting independently.

The infiltration attempt comes at a time when Punjab is on high alert and security along the international border has been intensified.

