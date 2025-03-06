Panchayat member attempts self-immolation in Rohtak

A panchayat member of Rohtak’s Kansala village attempted self-immolation outside the mini-secretariat here on Wednesday during a ‘samadhan shivir’. A panchayat member of Rohtak’s Kansala village alleged that he had highlighted the corruption in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme, but the administration had failed to take action against the sarpanch concerned. (Shutterstock)

The victim has been admitted at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) where his condition is said to be normal.

He alleged that he had highlighted the corruption in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee (MNREGA) scheme, but the administration had failed to take action against the sarpanch concerned. He claimed that besides the sarpanch, the district development and panchayat officer and the block development and panchayat officer were also involved, and that they had forced him to take the complaint back.

Rohtak deputy commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said the case was initially heard by the Lokpal, but the panchayat member later withdrew his complaint. Khadgata stated that if the panch files another complaint, the matter will be investigated.