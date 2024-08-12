Panchayat officer among 2 held for ‘misappropriating’ 40.8 lakh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hanspal, a private person, for embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹40,85,175 pertaining to Amloh block and gram panchayats. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, district development and panchayat officer (DDPO), Fatehgarh Sahib, and Hanspal, a private person, for embezzlement of funds to the tune of ₹ 40,85,175 pertaining to Amloh block and gram panchayats. (HT File)

Disclosing this here on Sunday, an official spokesperson of the VB said five persons, including then Amloh BDPO Kulwinder Singh Randhawa, were named in the FIR that was registered under Sections 409, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 13 (1), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the VB police station, Patiala range.

The accused allegedly misappropriated ₹40,85,175 by illegally releasing the same in the name of some private firms and a private person.

He further informed that Randhawa and Hanspal would be produced in a court on Monday. Further investigation into this case was under progress, he added.