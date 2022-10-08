Panchayat polls deferred in Fatehabad district

: The Haryana State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday deferred the panchayat elections in Fatehabad district till further orders in view of the November 3 bypoll to the Adampur assembly constituency in the neighbouring Hisar district.

Secretary, SEC, Dr Inderjeet said the State Election Commission had announced the schedule for the election for various posts of panchayati raj institutions on Friday. As per the announcement, the first phase of the elections will be held in 10 districts, including Fatehabad.

He said that the Haryana DGP has expressed difficulty in deploying adequate police force for conducting elections for the posts of members of zila parishad, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in Fatehabad district on October 30 and November 2 in view of November 3 polling for the Adampur assembly bypoll.

“Considering the same, the panchayat elections in Fatehabad district are deferred till further orders. The revised election schedule for conducting elections of panchayati raj institutions in Fatehabad district will be announced later along with the remaining districts,” said Dr. Inderjeet.