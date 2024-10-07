Panchayat polls: Two Akali leaders booked after AAP sarpanch candidate shot at during Jalalabad clash

Local Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Vardev Singh Noni Mann, his brother Nardev Singh Bobby Mann and 15-20 unidentified persons were booked for attempt to murder in connection with an attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Fazilka district, police said on Sunday. AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Kamboj alleges that SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at AAP leader Mandeep Brar.

AAP leader Mandeep Singh Brar was shot at outside the office of block development and panchayat officer in Fazilka’s Jalalabad area on Saturday, they said.

Brar, who is the candidate for the post of sarpanch from Muhammad Wala village, sustained a bullet injury in his chest, the police said , adding that he was rushed to the civil hospital in Jalalabad but later shifted to Ludhiana.

AAP MLA from Jalalabad Jagdeep Kamboj alleged that SAD leader Vardev Singh Noni Mann allegedly fired at Brar.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint filed by Gurpreet Singh, who has filed his nomination for the post of sarpanch of Chak Suhelewala village.

In his complaint, Gurpreet alleged that he was the target of the attackers but the bullet hit Brar.

He said Vardev’s son Harpinder Singh had also filed his nomination paper from Chak Suhelewala village.

Gurpreet said he had filed objections against the nomination of Harpinder. As a result, Akali leaders Vardev Singh and his brother Nardev Singh and their families held a grudge against him.

According to the complainant, the Akali leaders and their supporters on Saturday allegedly pelted them with stones outside the BDPO office.

Gurpreet alleged that Vardev aimed his weapon at him but the bullet hit Brar, who was standing close to him.

According to the FIR, the case has been registered under various sections, including 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused nursed an old grudge against Mandeep, who filed a complaint against opponents regarding alleged illegal possession of panchayat land for their private school at Chak Suhelewala village. Following the complaint, a no objection certificate issued for the school by the state government was also withdrawn and matter was under litigation, the SSP said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema condemned the registration of a case against SAD leaders Vardev Mann and Nardev Mann.

He said both these leaders were victims as the nomination papers of their sons had been rejected but the AAP government, instead of giving justice to them, had filed a criminal case against them.

Elections to gram panchayats in the state will take place on October 15.