Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to announce projects worth ₹20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir
Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli village in Samba district.
The PM will address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from the venue where he shall also announce several projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.
The Prime Minister will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around ₹20,000 crore on Sunday, with the government stating that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the Centre is focused on bringing benefits of development to the people. The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stones are being laid during this visit will go a long way in facilitating the provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement
Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the minister of rural development and panchayati raj, Giriraj Singh, for choosing J&K to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day.
“The visit of the PM is historic and unprecedented, where he will address the people of J&K along with all the gram sabhas across the country. On the occasion, the PM will lead J&K into a new era of development. The ground-breaking ceremony of ₹38,082 crore industrial development proposals will be held in the presence of eminent industrialists of the country and abroad,” he said.
More than four lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities would be generated in different sectors, he added.
To double the power generation capacity in the next four years in J&K, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 850 MW Ratle Power Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydro Project, besides the foundation stone for five Expressways, and the inauguration of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.
Sinha said, “As many as 100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be dedicated to the public and award money will be distributed to all the panchayats of the country with just one click by the PM”.
Around one lakh people are expected to participate in this mega event.
During his visit to Palli Panchayat, Modi will interact with the sarpanches, panches and people invited from across the UT. He will also visit INTACH Photo Gallery and Nokia Centre, exhibition of different departments, besides meeting a business delegation from Dubai.
The Prime Minister will also handover benefits under SVAMITVA scheme to rural citizens.
Himachal to install solar panels on 475 buildings
The state capital Shimla is gradually switching over to solar energy from hydropower-generated electricity. The Himachal Pradesh government will install solar panels on 475 buildings apart from 65 already installed on government buildings. The state government has been driving the solar power initiative in Shimla town under the Smart City project to reduce the carbon footprints of the state. Bhardwaj said the Smart City Mission has transformed Shimla town.
Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Retaliating to Jai Ram Thakur's Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal's jibe about taking a leaf from AAP's book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time. “Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP's book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister's recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.
Guest column | How to keep it light at serious conferences
Having attended more than a few conferences and seminars in my time, I find myself searching for light moments instead of being uptight . Speaking of penguins, I am reminded of a recent book launch! “How many books have you read in your whole life, sir?” “Errr...Maybe 500,” I blurted out. Conferences of the officious sort can be even more hilarious, even if they have sober or important aims to fulfil.
Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’
Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste commission after the youngest member of the commission, Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment. Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
