Panchayati Raj Day: PM Modi to announce projects worth 20,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir

Following the Sunjuwan encounter on Friday, security has been increased to the optimum ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at Palli village in Samba district.

The PM will address the nation on National Panchayati Raj Day from the venue where he shall also announce several projects for Jammu and Kashmir. Multiple security grids have been put in place in Jammu, Samba and Kathua and all along the Jammu-Pathankot highway.

The Prime Minister will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives worth around ₹20,000 crore on Sunday, with the government stating that since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regard to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, the Centre is focused on bringing benefits of development to the people. The projects being inaugurated and whose foundation stones are being laid during this visit will go a long way in facilitating the provision of basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha has expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and the minister of rural development and panchayati raj, Giriraj Singh, for choosing J&K to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day.

“The visit of the PM is historic and unprecedented, where he will address the people of J&K along with all the gram sabhas across the country. On the occasion, the PM will lead J&K into a new era of development. The ground-breaking ceremony of ₹38,082 crore industrial development proposals will be held in the presence of eminent industrialists of the country and abroad,” he said.

More than four lakh direct-indirect employment opportunities would be generated in different sectors, he added.

To double the power generation capacity in the next four years in J&K, the PM will lay the foundation stone of 850 MW Ratle Power Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydro Project, besides the foundation stone for five Expressways, and the inauguration of the Banihal-Qazigund tunnel.

Sinha said, “As many as 100 Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also be dedicated to the public and award money will be distributed to all the panchayats of the country with just one click by the PM”.

Around one lakh people are expected to participate in this mega event.

During his visit to Palli Panchayat, Modi will interact with the sarpanches, panches and people invited from across the UT. He will also visit INTACH Photo Gallery and Nokia Centre, exhibition of different departments, besides meeting a business delegation from Dubai.

The Prime Minister will also handover benefits under SVAMITVA scheme to rural citizens.